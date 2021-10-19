Pixel 6 Pro prices might get even lower than rumors said

The Pixel 6 is probably the most exciting handset Google has ever made, and that includes the Nexus series that preceded Pixel phones. We already know many things about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, as Google unveiled the handsets in early August. But at the time, the company only revealed the design and announced the new Tensor chip. Of course, everything else has leaked since then, just as Google increased its marketing efforts. A few recent leaks said the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro prices will be a lot better than expected. Both phones should be cheaper than the iPhone 13 models they’ll compete against. And now, a last-minute leak reveals the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will get a few fantastic launch deals.

Google will announce the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on Tuesday, during the fall Made by Google press event. The company will confirm all the Pixel 6 rumors in recent leaks. It’ll likely confirm the price rumors as well. Pixel 6 preorders will probably start right after the event. Then, the two phones to ship to buyers and hit stores next week.

Pixel 6 leaks from Europe were the first to tell us the phones will be significantly cheaper than the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in the region. Then we saw a Target Pixel 6 price leak that said the base model will start at $599. Pixel 6 Pro prices will start at $899, according to the same leaked internal listing. The Target leaks further confirmed the belief that Google will offer buyers an amazing price for the newest Pixels.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro prices will get even better

A separate Target leak that Android Police has uncovered indicates that some retailers will offer even better preorder deals to buyers.

Target will offer Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro buyers a complimentary pair of Pixel Buds A-Series earphones. These retail for $99. That’s an instant savings of $99, effectively lowering the price of the Pixel 6 series even further. We explained that the lower-than-expected Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro prices will let you spend more money upgrading the storage.

Deals like the ones from Target will give you more ways to save on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. And they might help you go for the Pro instead of the base model without delaying a wireless earphones purchase.

The leaked deal will supposedly go live on October 19th at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET), which is around the time the Pixel 6 event takes place. Other retailers might announce their own Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro deals once Google unveils the handsets. A recent German leak gave us the EU price for the Pixel 6 and indicated that one retailer will offer buyers a free Bose Headphones 700. These are priced at $380 when purchased separately.

You should also expect exciting Pixel 6 preorder deals from the carriers that will offer Google’s new Pixel 6 phones this fall.