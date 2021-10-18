Click to Skip Ad
Pixel 6 price leak says new Google phone starts at just $599

October 18th, 2021 at 11:57 AM
Pixel 6 Price Leak

Google is just a day away from unveiling the Pixel 6 series, although fans already know almost everything there is to know about the handset. That’s thanks to Google, in part. The company announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro in early August when it also confirmed the new Tensor chip. Google has promoted the Pixel 6 aggressively ever since, just as Apple unveiled the iPhone 13. A series of leaks revealed the last Pixel 6 secrets a few days ago. And the Pixel 6 price in the USA just leaked as well, giving fans the best possible news.

In the past few weeks, we saw a couple of leaks from Europe that indicated the Pixel 6 will be cheaper than its direct adversary, the iPhone 13. Moreover, one of the leaks suggested that the Pixel 6 Pro will cost just as much as the base iPhone 13 in Europe. The Pixel 6 Pro will be the higher-end Pixel 6 model, which will rival the iPhone 13 Pro. Like Apple’s most expensive new iPhones, the Pixel 6 Pro will feature a triple-lens camera on the back.

We explained at the time that the US Pixel 6 price might be lower than the US iPhone 13 price. That’s $829 for the 128GB version, or $799 when you factor in the carrier discounts that Apple promotes. Comparatively, the underwhelming Pixel 5 started at $699 last year. While we advised you to skip the Pixel 5 last year, the Pixel 6 is definitely a phone to consider in 2021.

The US Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro price leak

M. Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today posted photos of Target’s inventory system on Twitter. The images show the US Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro starting prices.

If the leaked information is accurate, the Pixel 6 will start at $599, which is a very competitive price for a flagship handset. Even the Pixel 6 Pro’s $898 starting price is very compelling, making it more than $100 cheaper than the iPhone 13 Pro.

The base Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will come with 128GB of storage. That’s been the norm for base Android flagships for quite a while. But if these prices are accurate, you might want to spend more on extra storage. The Pixel 6 price leak also reveals some of the colors that Target will stock, including Stormy Black and Sorta Seafoam.

We usually tell you that leaks aren’t always correct. But Pixel leaks are almost always accurate. It sure looks like Google is really looking to make the most of this year’s Pixel phones. The Pixel 6 will have a great new design, high-end specs, and a price that rivals can’t beat. That makes the Pixel 6 a must-buy for hardcore Android fans, especially those who want a pure Android experience and fast access to updates.

That said, we’ll have to wait for Google to confirm everything on Tuesday. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 preorders will probably start after the press conference.

