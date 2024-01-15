Phone 15 Pro Max sales will continue to soar until Apple’s iPhone 16 comes out, Kuo says

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts the iPhone 15 Pro Max will continue to be the most popular iPhone for the first half of 2024, accounting for 40-45% of all iPhone 15 shipments.

The exclusive tetra prism lens on the iPhone 15 Pro Max makes it the most popular iPhone. While the smaller Pro model also has the A17 Pro chip, a new titanium frame, and a USB-C port, the exclusive camera feature keeps driving sales for the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in addition to a bigger display and better battery life.

Kuo believes the higher price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be “enough to offset any potential risks related to the loss of iPhone market share to Huawei.”

Shocking no one, the iPhone 16 Pro Max will likely become Apple’s most popular iPhone in the second half of 2024, even though its market share will probably be smaller than its iPhone 15 counterpart.

Kuo and other analysts believe Apple will add the tetra prism lens for both iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. With that, users who prefer a smaller phone won’t lose benefits and will buy this option instead.

Interestingly, an October study by Counterpoint Research showed that the first days of the iPhone 15 sales were, comparatively, worse than the iPhone 14 models. The iPhone 15 Pro Max sold 14% less than the 14 version. The iPhone Pro was down 11%, and the base model was down 8%.

Early US numbers were in stark contrast to China, with the first nine days of iPhone 15 sales showing double-digit increases in overall unit sales and healthy demand across Base, Pro, and especially Pro Max models.

Today, analyst Jeff Pu reported that the iPhone 15 cycle is disappointing due to the “inferior” A17 Pro, China channel mismanagement, and pressures from Huawei.

What to expect for the second half of 2024

For the iPhone 16 series, a better A18 processor is expected, in addition to camera improvements, RAM increase, and larger displays for the Pro models.

BGR has a guide highlighting all the new changes expected for the iPhone 16 series, which you can find below.