iPhone 16 rumored to get 8GB of RAM as Apple focuses on AI in iOS 18

Another rumor corroborates a focus on AI features as Apple reportedly increases iPhone 16 RAM from 6GB on the standard models to 8GB. For the Pro iterations, Cupertino is said to maintain the existing 8GB of RAM of the iPhone 15 Pro models in the new lineup.

According to a note seen by BGR from Jeff Pu, a Haitong Securities analyst with a great track of Apple leaks, he believes that the key for iPhone 16 to succeed will be thanks to AI-related features. “We continue to expect iOS 18/iPhone 16 to feature AI functionalities, but [we] expect a more well-functioned AI iPhone to be the iPhone 17 (2025).”

Pu says that the iPhone 15 cycle is a disappointment due to the “inferior” A17 Pro, China channel mismanagement, and pressures from Huawei. With that, Apple will need to rely on AI features to make the iPhone 16 enticing.

Another change to the lineup includes Wi-Fi 6e for the regular models and Wi-Fi 7 for the Pro versions. Although many reports believe this won’t be a packed update, I think the upcoming A18 chips, tetra prism lens to the smaller Pro model, an increase to the iPhone 16 Pro displays, and other camera upgrades will be more than enough to make me upgrade to this year’s model.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

In addition to hardware features, this will likely be the year Apple focuses on AI features with iOS 18. Although it’s unclear if these software improvements will be exclusive to the iPhone 16 series or if more devices will be able to take advantage of them, we won’t take long to discover some of the new features, as WWDC 2024 is five months from now.

Of course, BGR will keep highlighting all the rumors and upcoming features we discover about iPhone 16 and iOS 18.