Opera browser adds free built-in VPN for iPhone users

Popular browser Opera has announced it’s rolling out the new free built-in VPN for iPhone users. With that, Opera’s free VPN is available on all major platforms, including Mac, Windows, Linux, Android, and now iOS.

This feature was already available to some iOS users for early access, but now the company has started rolling out the free built-in VPN to all iPhone users. The app expects to roll out this function in the coming weeks fully.

“Opera has always been known for its unique feature set. We are proud to bring our free built-in VPN to all major platforms and to be the first browser company to do so. Our commitment to providing users with a secure browsing experience has led us to develop this feature over the years. We are excited to bring this vital tool to iOS users to ensure their online safety and privacy,” said Jørgen Arnesen, EVP of Mobile at Opera.

According to a press release, Opera’s built-in VPN has a privacy focus in mind. The company says it doesn’t require a subscription, logging into an account, or additional extensions. Once the user toggles a switch in the main menu, the Opera Browser VPN traffic is encrypted, and the IP address is private.

The company disclaims that its VPN does not collect any personal data or information related to users’ browsing history or originating network address, ensuring anonymity. The app also offers a built-in ad blocker plus the Apple Intelligent Tracking Prevention, which blocks third-party tracking cookies and cookie dialogue.

The browser also boasts Opera’s Cryptojacking Protection, which safeguards users from having their device’s resources hijacked for crypto mining. The free VPN service will now complete the package, affording users protection as they browse the internet.

In addition to the VPN service, Opera Browser for iOS also adds a Bookmarks feature and a new Live Scores function on the browser’s homepage, so you can see the scoreboard of the day’s matches.

You can download the latest version of the Opera Browser for iOS at the App Store here.