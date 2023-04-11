If you use Google Chrome on your Apple devices, your privacy is at risk

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

Google Chrome is one of the most popular browsers available. But if you are an Apple fan, one of the many reasons why you’ve chosen a product from the Cupertino firm is due to its privacy standards. That said, if you have an iPhone, Mac, or iPad but you’re still using Google Chrome, you should know that your privacy is at risk.

A former Google employee created in 2022 a comic book-like website called Contra Chrome. He explains how Google – and Chrome – access all your browse history by making you a data profile so it can ultimately sell your profile online and also sell you precise ads.

At one point in his cartoon, he properly explains what happens when using Google Chrome: “For the everyday user, the Chrome browser, therefore, resembles a two-way mirror. You think you are browsing the web, when in reality, Google and others are browsing you – – extracting your experiences without your awareness, your knowledge, or your consent.”

Even when the user chooses the incognito mode, the trackers go down, but Google can still know what you’re doing online. Ultimately, consuming Google products is problematic as the company can see what you do on YouTube, Gmail, Drive, Calendar, and more.

How can I protect myself from Google and its Chrome browser as an Apple user?

While it’s impossible not to be tracked online, as we often are on social media, consuming videos and sharing content online with our friends, there are things we can do to minimize how much of our data is handled for free.

By using Safari, Apple’s Mail, iMessage, and other Apple-made products, users can be assured that everything is processed on the device, meaning your data don’t leave your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. But, explicitly talking about Safari, there isn’t much you can do once you start using Google products, such as Gmail, Google Search, etc.

Apple users can rely on other third-party apps, such as DuckDuckGo. By using this privacy-first browser, turns off trackers, brings incognito searches by default, and makes it harder for companies to track your online presence.

Last but not least, Apple also offers E2E encrypted backup, Ask Tracking Transparency policy, sign-in with Apple, hide your e-mail when subscribing to a website or social media, and more.

Wrap up

At the end of the day, it’s impossible not to be tracked online, but you can protect at least some of your data by using Apple devices and services. That said, by avoiding Google Chrome, Android phones, and Google products, at least you can be a few steps more protected than someone that uses Google as the core of their digital lives.

You can find Contra Chrome’s website here.