OpenAI launches Operator, a new AI agent that can perform tasks for you

What if, rather than just answering all of your questions, AI could actually perform tasks for you? That’s precisely what OpenAI is trying to accomplish with Operator, the new AI agent capable of browsing the web and doing things on its own.

Currently available exclusively for ChatGPT Pro users in the US, Operator is what OpenAI calls a “research preview,” which means that it still has a number of limitations and will change based on user feedback in the coming days and weeks.

That said, Operator is plenty capable already. You can command Operator to fill out forms, order groceries, or even create memes. In order to accomplish these tasks, it uses the same tools that you would use, “helping people save time on everyday tasks while opening up new engagement opportunities for businesses,” OpenAI posits.

OpenAI says Operator is powered by the Computer-Using Agent (CUA) model, which combines GPT-4o’s vision capabilities with advanced reasoning through reinforcement learning.

In the future, OpenAI plans to bring Operator to ChatGPT Plus, Team, and Enterprise users and eventually integrate the AI agent directly into ChatGPT. With CUA, “Operator can “see” (through screenshots) and “interact” (using all the actions a mouse and keyboard allow) with a browser, enabling it to take action on the web without requiring custom API integrations.”

If Operator is struggling to figure out what to do next, it will hand control back to the user.

If you have a ChatGPT Pro subscription, you can visit operator.chatgpt.com to try Operator out. Simply describe the task you want Operator to perform, and Operator will get to work. You can take over at any point, but Operator has also been trained to proactively ask you to take over when presented with login screens, payment information, or CAPTCHAs.

“Operator is currently in an early research preview, and while it’s already capable of handling a wide range of tasks, it’s still learning, evolving and may make mistakes,” OpenAI warns. “For instance, it currently encounters challenges with complex interfaces like creating slideshows or managing calendars. Early user feedback will play a vital role in enhancing its accuracy, reliability, and safety, helping us make Operator better for everyone.”