Office 2024 just launched, but is it better than Microsoft 365?

Microsoft just released Office 2024 for Mac and PC users. Although the company wants consumers to choose the Microsoft 365 subscription, some might prefer the 2024 version. Is it worth it, though? Here’s what you need to know.

With Microsoft Office 2024, the company highlights a few changes in its suite of products. For Outlook, it adds search improvements, the ability to customize swipe left and right gestures for Mac, and an accessibility checker to check emails for accessibility issues.

PowerPoint offers a seamless embed of a live camera feed directly into your slides with a cameo. You can also record your narration, animations, transitions, and inking with a recording studio. For OneNote, you can enjoy an enhanced inking experience including a full-screen pen-focused view to use the entire screen for inking.

Finally, Excell lets you access new functions to help you access text and arrays in worksheets. You can easily paste pictures directly or use the IMAGE function to add images without changing the formatting. You can visualize different datasets with dynamic arrays in charts that will automatically update to capture all data when the arrays recalculate.

Microsoft Office 2024 is available in two editions. Office Home 2024 is $149.99 and includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and OneNote for one PC or Mac. Office Home & Business 2024 is $249.99 and comes with everything in Office Home 2024 plus Outlook and the rights to use the apps for commercial purposes. Office 2024 runs on Windows 10 and 11 and the three most recent versions of macOS. Office 2024 requires both a Microsoft account and an internet connection.

Office 2024 vs. Microsoft 365: Which one you should choose?

Microsoft Office 2024 is the best option if you don’t like paying subscriptions. However, if you enjoy having the latest features, you should consider Microsoft 365. The Personal subscription costs $69.99/year. With that price, you would get at least two years’ worth of updates before it would cost the same as an Office Home purchase.

At the end of the day, it all depends on what kind of user you are. If you’re using it for studies, a single purchase might be enough, while working or doing specific tasks might be more suitable for a subscription since you’ll always have the latest perks.

