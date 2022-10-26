Nothing unveils its new Ear (stick)

Nothing has unveiled its third product and its another set of earbuds.

Today, the company hosted a virtual event where it announced the Nothing Ear (stick), a product that looks like Dbrand put a skin on top of some AirPods Pro. If you want to enjoy the event before diving into the details, check out the video on YouTube below:

Ear (stick). Sublime. Supremely comfortable. And our best sound experience yet.

While the new earbuds don’t have noise cancellation like the Nothing Ear (1), they have a lot of the other features you’d expect from a set of truly wireless earbuds in 2022. The company says that you’ll get seven hours of listening time with the earbuds alone and a total of 29 hours with the charging case.

Compactly delivered. Up to 7 hours of listening time. Nearly 2 hours with just 10 minutes of charge. 12 hours of talk time with the case and 3 hours with the earbuds. Charge once, use a full day. Powered by a uniquely ergonomic case just made to glide into pockets.

The company also says that the Ear (stick) earbuds, as expected, work best when paired with the Nothing Phone (1), the company’s first smartphone.

Phone (1) makes Ear (stick) better. All settings and features are directly integrated into Phone (1). For a seamless experience. Effortlessly customise gesture controls. Adjust EQ settings like low, mid, and high frequency levels. All via Quick Settings. A listening experience perfected to you. For all other Android and iOS devices, all features are available in the Nothing X app.

Below is a quick breakdown of the Ear (stick) features:

Feather-light at just 4.4 g

Ergonomic design

Custom 12.6 mm dynamic driver

Clear Voice Technology

Press controls

Up to 29 hrs of listening time

Nothing says that Ear (stick) will be available on Friday, November 4 for $99. The product reveal comes just a day after the company announced that it will be opening its first physical store in the heart of Soho, London.