It feels like we haven’t heard much from Nothing lately, so that’s probably why the company is back from hibernation and — in true Nothing fashion — teased their next phone while providing a whole lot of nothing when it comes to details.

In a Community Update video posted to YouTube, the company gave us a preview of what to expect from Nothing in 2024. While the video wasn’t flush with details, we did learn some things about what Nothing might be releasing this year.

One thing that the company did confirm is that, in addition to launching a new phone later this year, it also plans to introduce some new audio products. While we know a LITTLE more about the phone, we have no idea what kinds of audio products Nothing is referring to. Could it be next-generation earbuds? Over-the-ear headphones? A speaker? No idea.

“I think it’s going to be a really exciting year. We are launching a smartphone which we’ll learn more about and what I’m also really excited about is we’ll be launching some audio products” said Jillian Gerngross, the company’s vice president of Marketing.

Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

We do, however, know a little more about the phone. The company confirmed that it will be launching the Phone 2(a) later this year. While we don’t have any specs or pricing for the device yet, they did give us a general idea of what to expect from Phone 2(a). According to the company, Phone 2(a) will be a cheaper version of Phone 2 but retain much of the core experience — much like Google does with its A series Pixel phones.

“Some other users are more focused on the core smartphone functionalities, but still eager to experience Nothing’s unique and innovative hardware and software experience — including, of course, NothingOS. And guess what? Phone 2A is exactly this product. With Phone 2A we’re really double down on the core user needs: performance, camera — you name it. And it’s also kind of leveraging some of the most loved features of Phone 2 while ensuring it delivers on a clear upgrade compared to Phone 1 on every single front” said Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and Marketing at Nothing.

You can watch the full Community Update video on YouTube below:

Welcome to the Nothing Community Quarterly Update. This edition includes details about Phone (2a), a deep dive into the upcoming Glyph Developer Kit, an introduction to our new VP of Marketing, a business performance update, and a download from the company’s latest Board meeting.

While we now know that Phone 2A is coming this year and it will be cheaper than Phone 2 but better than Phone 1, we don’t know much else. We’re still waiting on specs, design, and pricing — something that Nothing is sure to hold on to until the company hosts its reveal event.

The company also mentioned that it is working on addressing security issues with Nothing Chats, the messaging service that claimed to allow users to send an iMessage from an Android phone securely. The company built Nothing Chats through a partnership with Sunbird, which had offered its own app to use iMessage on Android.

Soon after the launch of Nothing Chats, it and Sunbird removed their apps from the Google Play Store due to security issues. Nothing says it is working out those issues and plans to still move forward with Nothing Chats, but it did not have a specific update on when and what we can expect from the messaging service.