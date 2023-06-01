No Man’s Sky launches for Mac days before Reality Pro announcement

Previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote, Hello Games’ No Man Sky has finally landed on Mac. First expected by the end of 2022, the developers behind the games teased its release by tweeting a few Apple emojis this week.

The game is currently available on Steam and will come to the Mac App Store “shortly,” according to The Verge. The studio says the game will be available with all Apple silicon Macs and Intel-based Macs with a Core i5 processor. In addition, No Man’s Sky is already available on PC, VR, and consoles. It’s important to note that it supports cross-save between all these devices.

“Expect fast loading times using the Mac internal SSD. Consistent performance across the full range of Macs is possible as we are one of the first titles to support MetalFX Upscaling (Temporal and Spatial). Metal 3 support allows No Man’s Sky to achieve console-quality graphics whilst maintaining battery life on laptops and lower-end devices,” said the studio to The Verge.

What’s interesting about this release a few days before the WWDC 2023 keynote is that Apple is expected to announce its mixed reality headset. Since No Man’s Sky already runs on VR devices, it could be one of the demo games of the keynote when talking about the Reality Pro headset.

The developers say there’s one more surprise to be revealed soon, which we could believe it’s a teaser for the Apple headset. That said, it’s important to remember that the game is also expected to launch for iPad devices – which could also be the reason for the teaser.

With No Man’s Sky, users can explore an infinite universe, build anywhere on any planet, and experience multiplayer gameplay by exploring, building, and surviving together with up to 32 players simultaneously.

No Man’s Sky on Steam costs $59.99.