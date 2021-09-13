Nintendo Switch gets major price cut ahead of OLED model launch

Late last week, rumors of an impending price cut for the Nintendo Switch began to surface. Nintendo rarely lowers the prices of home consoles or its first-party games, but with the launch of the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) just around the corner, many expected Nintendo to finally slash the price of the original model. For now, Nintendo has only changed the price in Europe.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon just kicked off a massive new sale — see all the best deals right here! Price: See Today's Deals! Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Nintendo Switch price cut comes to Europe

As of Monday, Nintendo now sells the Switch on its official website in Europe for €299.99 and in the UK for £259.99. Prior to the change, Nintendo sold the Switch for €329.99 and £279.99 in each region. This is not quite as drastic of a price cut as the leaks had claimed. Nevertheless, it will surely be a welcome change for European consumers in the market for a Switch.

Nintendo of Europe sent Eurogamer the following statement in regards to the new pricing model:

Nintendo of Europe is changing the European trade price of the Nintendo Switch console to retailers. More than four and a half years after its first release, Nintendo Switch continues to have strong sales momentum in Europe. After carefully weighing up a variety of factors, including currency exchange rates in Europe and the upcoming launch of Nintendo Switch – OLED Model, we decided that now was the appropriate time to change the European trade price of Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo went on to note that retailers can determine their own prices for the Switch. The new prices are already reflected on Nintendo’s site, but have yet to be updated at any other major retailers. That said, retailers will undoubtedly follow suit now that Nintendo has changed the price.

There are the new official prices of all three Nintendo Switch models throughout Europe:

Nintendo Switch Lite: £199.99/€219.99

Nintendo Switch: £259.99/€299.99

Nintendo Switch (OLED Model): £309.99/€364.99

Nintendo has yet to make any announcements about these Switch price cuts coming to other regions. If you live in the US or Canada, you’re out of luck for the time being.

Nintendo Switch OLED model launches in October

Nintendo will launch the Switch OLED model on October 8th for $349.99. The OLED model has a new 7-inch OLED display, an improved stand, enhanced audio, and 64GB of storage. Despite rumors to the contrary, the OLED model won’t have a more powerful chipset. Therefore, it cannot play games at 4K resolution, which is a key feature of the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.