Four years after launch, Nintendo might finally give the Switch a price cut

Whether it’s software or hardware, Nintendo is notoriously stingy when it comes to price cuts. Four and a half years after launching, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild still retails for $59.99. Despite being allergic to lowering prices, a new report claims that Nintendo will announce a price cut for the original Switch before the Nintendo Switch OLED model goes on sale in October.

Nintendo Switch price cut rumored for this fall

The news comes from Nintend’Alerts, a French site that alerts its readers to deals on Nintendo games, consoles, and accessories. According to the site, Nintendo will drop the price of the original Nintendo Switch model from €329 to €270. This would presumably equate to a $50 price cut in the US as well, bringing the price down from $300 to $250. Notably, no other sources from any other countries have said anything about a Nintendo Switch price cut. That said, if Nintendo drops the price in France, the rest of Europe and the US are likely to be included as well.

Info Nintend’Alerts – La console Nintendo Switch devrait baisser à partir de lundi et se vendre autour de 270€. C’est la première baisse depuis la sortie en mars 2017.

We don’t know much about the site, but ComicBook.com claims Nintend’Alerts “has proven reliable and reputable in the past.” As of Friday, September 10th, Nintendo has yet to make any official announcements. We’ll be on the lookout in the coming days for more confirmation.

If the standard Switch gets a price cut, the Switch Lite likely won’t be far behind. Nintendo’s Switch Lite currently retails for $ 200. It lacks the ability to connect to a television, plus users can’t detach the Joy-Con remotes. At a $100 discount from the standard Switch, it’s an attractive option. That might not be the case if Nintendo drops the price of the Switch to $250. If the rumors are true, Nintendo might also opt to cut the price of the Switch Lite to $150.

Nintendo plans to launch the Switch OLED model on October 8th, 2021 for $349.99. The OLED model has a 7-inch OLED display, an improved stand, enhanced audio, and 64GB of storage. It isn’t quite the Switch Pro upgrade that fans were expecting, but Nintendo made some noteworthy changes. The question is whether or not they will be enough to convince customers to upgrade. To that point, lowering the price of the Switch just before releasing the Switch OLED seems somewhat counterintuitive. If Nintendo wants customers to buy the most expensive model, why give the standard model a more attractive price point? Thankfully, we won’t have to wait long to find out if this rumor is true.