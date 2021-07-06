Nintendo reveals new Switch model with OLED display for $349.99

Following years of rumors and speculation, Nintendo confirmed the existence of the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) on Tuesday. As expected, the new Switch will have a 7-inch OLED screen — a significant upgrade over the 6.3-inch LCD of the original Switch model. In addition to the bigger, crisper display, Nintendo has also given the OLED model a wide adjustable stand, enhanced audio, a new dock with a wired LAN port, and 64GB of internal storage.

The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will launch on October 8th, 2021 for $349.99, which is $50 more expensive than the original Switch and $150 pricier than the Nintendo Switch Lite.

Today's Top Deal

Cook perfect steak and chicken every with this brilliant Amazon find — now 20% off! List Price: $39.99 Price: $31.99 You Save: $8.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

Nintendo released the following video on Tuesday to give us an early look at the OLED model:

“The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is a great option for players who want to experience the new vibrant screen when playing in handheld and tabletop mode,” stated Nintendo of America’s President Doug Bowser. “With the addition of this new model to the Nintendo Switch family of systems, people have an additional choice of a system that best fits the gaming experience they desire – whether it’s Nintendo Switch (OLED model), Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite.”

There were reports that the updated Switch model would be able to output 4K visuals, but that is not the case. Much like the original Switch, the OLED model caps out at 1080p in TV mode. The battery life appears to be virtually identical on the LCD and OLED models as well.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) launches October 8th

There will be two color options available at launch — in addition to the standard neon red/neon blue set, there will also be a white set with white Joy-Con controller, a black console, and a white dock. This new model will be compatible with every previous set of Joy-Cons, as well as the full library of Switch games. You can read more about the OLED model on Nintendo’s website.

Today's Top Deal

Newest Nest Thermostat just hit a new all-time low price at Amazon - $12 less than Prime Day! Price: Was $130, Now $87.99! Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission