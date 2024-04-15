Niantic wants to relive summer 2016 with the Rediscover Pokemon GO campaign

Do you remember the summer of 2016? I didn’t realize it had been that long since Pokemon GO launched, and we all wanted to catch ’em all. More absurdly, I didn’t realize I continued playing Pokemon GO for almost five years, reaching level 40 and completing the Pokedex for each of the first three regions.

When the pandemic started to ease, I also slowly stopped playing Pokemon GO as it started bugging me to pay for challenges, raids, and other features. This is also what many other trainers shared about their experience over the years and why they dropped the game.

Niantic must have seen some of those less-than-positive reports because it has just released a campaign calling trainers to rediscover Pokemon GO with three major updates: Express yourself, enhanced visuals, and Go Snapshot upgrade.

“Discover a fresh new look with updates to the in-game map, encounter screens, battle screens, and more—all tailored to your location. From lush forests to bustling cities, tropical beaches to rugged mountains, you can immerse yourself in the diverse landscapes within Pokémon GO. Who knows what Pokémon await you on your journey?”

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Image source: Niantic

Starting on April 17th, the avatar creation will allow full customization of player characters, including body type, facial structure, hairstyles, and more. Then, on April 22nd, a Rediscover Kanto event will focus on the creatures of the first generation with a more accurate biome as a backdrop. Then, starting May 7th, a new GO Snapshot feature will be released, although Niantic hasn’t shared much about it yet.

Will the Rediscover Pokemon GO campaign be enough to lure trainers back?

With Pokemon GO already offering creatures from all the known Pokemon regions, we could see the game might be coming to an end. Still, it seems there are years and years of content before Niantic thinks about shutting down this project.

Although, personally, I feel like the company should revisit some strategies of how it charges users, this might be a chance for old trainers to see how the game evolved and if they want to give it another chance.

After all, who doesn’t want to be the very best, like no one ever was?