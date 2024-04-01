Click to Skip Ad
Pokemon TV app is dead: Here’s where you can stream Pokemon now

Published Apr 1st, 2024 10:20AM EDT
Pokemon Journeys
Image: Netflix

Early this year, The Pokemon Company International announced it would be phasing out the Pokemon TV app. Available for almost 14 years, this free streaming service lets Pokemon fans watch episodes from the original saga, movies, and other titles from the series.

While the app has been unavailable for download for a few months now, the company started phasing out the service on March 28, 2024. At least until this past weekend, it was still possible to watch it on Smart TVs and iOS and Android. But now, the service has now been completely shut down.

The Pokemon Company says the app was sunset because they are exploring “other distribution platforms that make it even easier to access the ever-expanding library of Pokémon content.” Still, it’s unclear what the next step will be, as no plans have been announced.

If you want to watch the Pokemon anime, there are plenty of options like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and more. But it might be hard to find exactly what you want, as the show is shattered throughout several streaming services.

Where to watch your favorite Pokemon episodes online

Pokemon TVImage source: The Pokémon Company International

The Pokemon series and movies are available on seven different streaming services, four different services for purchase or rental, and YouTube. Here’s the full breakdown:

Netflix

  • Pokémon Horizons: The Series
  • The Beginning (Season 1)
  • Journeys (Seasons 23-25)
  • Pokémon Concierge
  • Select movies

Prime Video

  • Gold and Silver (Seasons 3-5)
  • Ruby and Sapphire (Seasons 6-9)
  • XY (Seasons 17-19)
  • Select Movies

Prime Video Channels

  • The Beginning (Season 2)
  • Diamond and Pearl (Seasons 10-13)
  • Black and White (Seasons 14-16)
  • Sun and Moon (Seasons 20-22)
  • Select movies

Hulu

  • XY (Season 17-19)

The Roky Channel

  • Sun and Moon (Seasons 20-22)

Tubi

  • Black and White (Seasons 14-16)

Freevee

  • Ruby and Sapphire (Seasons 6-9)

Hoopla

  • Diamond and Pearl (Seasons 10-12)
  • Select movies

YouTube

  • Pokémon: Paldean Winds
  • Pokémon: Hisuian Snow
  • Pokémon: Twilight Wings
  • Pokémon Evolutions
  • Pokémon Generations
  • Pokétoon
  • More

In addition, you can purchase or rent seasons and movies on Amazon, the iTunes Store, Google Play, and Viz.

That said, with Pokemon TV discontinued, it’s now trickier to find your favorite seasons and movies, but these are the places where you can find them.

