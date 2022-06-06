New MacBook Air might experience release delays, even if it’s coming at WWDC 2022

Apple’s main WWDC 2022 keynote is just a few hours away, and we already think we know what to expect from this year’s developers conference. As usual, the event will focus on Apple’s software innovations, with iOS 16 being the star of the show. But Apple might unveil some hardware products from the Mac family. Specifically, reports say the 2022 MacBook Air refresh is coming at the show, bringing a brand new design and several color options. But while Apple might unveil the new MacBook Air at the event, insiders warn that release date delays might follow.

New MacBook Air design

We saw rumors detailing the purported MacBook Air redesign about a year ago. But Apple only gave the MacBook Pro a significant design makeover in 2021. The Pro laptops received a larger screen with a notch at the top, several useful ports, MagSafe charging, and a full keyboard. The MacBook Pro also got a new chassis and powerful processors.

The MacBook Air will not receive the same design updates, however. Various insiders have already detailed the purported 2022 MacBook Air design, indicating that the laptop will have a flat chassis and a 13-inch screen. The display might get a notch, just like the 2021 Pro. Moreover, it might support MagSafe charging just like the Pro.

But the 2022 Air version will not have the same ports bonanza as the latest Pro. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman made that clear in his latest Power On newsletter release. The laptop will only feature two USB-C ports.

Finally, the 2022 MacBook Air will have a full keyboard like the MacBook Pro, complete with Touch ID support.

Gurman said in his newsletter that if Apple does unveil the 2022 MacBook Air, he expects stock shortages or a “non-immediate release date.” That’s because the recent lockdowns in China have impacted Apple’s operations, especially Mac manufacturing. The insider did not offer a release date estimate, however.

Apple did go for non-immediate release dates with other devices in recent years to make up for manufacturing and shipping delays.

Earlier, Gurman took to Twitter to say that the MacBook Air will not be available in the same color palette as the iMac. Instead, Apple will sell the 2022 model in up to four colors. The wildest of the bunch might be a shade of blue.

(2/2)

2H22 shipment forecast of new MBA is 6-7mn units if Quanta's Shanghai capacity can be back to pre-lockdown level before 3Q22. Delivery for new MBA made by two EMS (Quanta the 1st & Foxconn the 2nd) should be better than existing 14"/16" MacBook Pro (shipped by Quanta only). — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 5, 2022

Reacting to the tweet, trusted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he expects Apple to manufacture six to seven million MacBook Air units in the second half of the year. But that’s only if Quanta’s Shanghai capacity returns to pre-lockdown levels before the third quarter of the year.

The implication here is that Apple can’t manufacture the new MacBook Air at full speed. Therefore, launch delays and supply issues might be in the cards for the 2022 MacBook Air model.

However, Kuo noted that the MacBook Air should be in a better condition than the MacBook Pro. That’s because Foxconn is also manufacturing the Air alongside Quanta.

