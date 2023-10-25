New M3 iMac and MacBook Pro models could launch on November 8

With the Scary Fast event scheduled to take place on October 30, a report says Apple will launch its upcoming announcements on November 8, nine days after the keynote. Rumors so far say Cupertino will present a Mac-focused event.

MacRumors said the new Mac models could launch on Wednesday, November 8. In the publication’s report, it says that although Apple usually releases new products on Fridays, it has started selling products on Wednesdays, such as the 2018 iPad Pro.

That said, Apple is expected to announce the M3 iMac and M3 Pro/Max MacBook Pro.

Mark Gurman is one of the most reliable sources of Apple’s new hardware plans. He already said Apple is preparing a slew of new computers with the M3 chip, which could be revealed at the end of the year. In July, he teased a possible October event where Apple could introduce some of these computers. In August, he offered a few other tidbits.

This weekend, he said Apple is lining up new Macs for an October debut. The likely models include a new M3 iMac and a refresh of the high-end MacBook Pro models. Although it seems weird, we could see already M3 Pro and M3 Max chips or an updated MacBook Pro with better displays.

These are the expected devices:

13-inch MacBook Pro (codenamed Mac 15,3 and J504): could also be announced in October with the M3 chip; it was last updated in June 2022.

24-inch iMac (codenamed Mac 15,4, Mac 15,5, J433, and J434): last updated in April 2021, Gurman expects this machine to get the M3 chip in the October event.

(codenamed Mac 15,4, Mac 15,5, J433, and J434): last updated in April 2021, Gurman expects this machine to get the M3 chip in the October event. High-end MacBook Pro (codenamed Mac 15,7, Mac 15,8, J514, and J516): updated in January 2023, Apple took 14 months to introduce the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips; Gurman says this computer is nearing mass production.

Apple is preparing even more M3 Macs as well, such as new Mac mini computers, a 15-inch MacBook Air variation, and more. They are expected for early next year.