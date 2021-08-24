New iPhone 13 leaks show Apple’s biggest design changes

Apple should unveil the iPhone 13 series in mid-September, according to its regular iPhone launch schedule. This year, the iPhone maker hasn’t warned investors and customers about any potential launch delays, so the iPhone 13 should hit stores next month. As always with a new iPhone launch, the new devices aren’t entirely secret. Numerous iPhone 13 leaks and rumors have painted the same picture so far. The iPhone 13 series will come in four sizes and they’ll be the direct predecessors of last year’s iPhone 12 models. The new handsets will feature almost the same design as the iPhone 12, with a few fundamental changes that keep appearing in leaks. The latest iPhone 13 rumors seem to confirm the previous leaks, painting the same general iPhone 13 design story.

Previous iPhone 13 rumors

The iPhone 13 will have flat sides as well as flat front and rear glass panels, just like its predecessors. All models will have the same width and height, but they’ll be thicker than before. Previous leaks said the handsets will be only 0.2 mm thicker than their iPhone 12 equivalents. That’s enough to increase the battery capacity on all four iPhone 13 models. Also, that means iPhone 12 cases might not fit iPhone 13 models.

The most significant design change concerns the notch. The iPhone 13 phones will be the first to feature a narrower notch than previous devices. The Face ID bezel will still be noticeable at the top.

Finally, the rear camera modules will be larger than before on all four iPhone 13 models. Rumors say Apple is prepping several camera upgrades. The biggest one is adding sensor-shift OIS tech to the primary camera of all iPhone 13 versions. That was a feature exclusive to the iPhone 12 Pro last year. The camera modules will also be thicker than before, as the cameras grew in size.

The new leaks

A leaker on Twitter posted a schematic that supposedly shows the final design for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. As seen below, we’re looking at a device with a smaller notch and a triple-lens camera:

Slovakian-language blog Svetapple.sk partnered with Innocent to publish photos of purported iPhone 13 cases a few days ago (seen below). The blog says its images are in line with the iPhone 13 Pro Max schematic above when it comes to design changes.

The notch will shrink by almost 25%, the blog notes. The space in the bezel will measure 2.57 cm compared to the previous 3.45 cm. Also, the iPhone 13 notch will be 26.63 mm wide.

According to the leak, the iPhone 13 will be about 1.3% thicker than the iPhone 12. That’s a 0.1 mm increase in thickness rather than the 0.2 mm increase mentioned in most reports. The purported iPhone 13 schematics that leaked on Twitter also show a noticeably larger camera bump than last year. The camera module takes up more space on the back than before. Svetapple’s own photos also tell the same iPhone 13 design story (below).

Lastly, the iPhone 13 case photos indicate that the side buttons might be positioned slightly lower than before. As always with iPhone leaks, there’s no way to get any confirmations until Apple unveils the iPhone 13. That will hopefully happen in a few weeks, likely with a virtual iPhone 13 event on September 14th.