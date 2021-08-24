Apple’s leaked iPhone 13 design is stunningly realistic in this YouTube video

With the iPhone 12 launch last year, Apple finally abandoned the rounded-edge design that was first introduced with the iPhone 6. Instead, the iPhone 12 boasted flatter edges, similar in design to the iPhone 4. With the iPhone 13, Apple will be maintaining this form factor. However, this isn’t to say that the iPhone 13 will be a carbon copy of its predecessor. As we’ve detailed over the past few weeks, the iPhone 13 will feature some subtle and yet welcome design changes.

Most prominently, the notch will be noticeably smaller. While the notch design Apple introduced on the iPhone X was somewhat controversial at first, most people at this point barely even notice it. Still, anything Apple can do to make it less conspicuous is a step in the right direction.

What the iPhone 13 design looks like

Based on a series of leaks, the ConceptsiPhone channel recently put out a video depicting what the iPhone 13 design will likely be. Again, it’s mostly similar to the iPhone 12 design, but if you’re interested in all of the subtle design tweaks, the video below is well worth watching. Note that the video also depicts some rumored iPhone 13 colors, including mint green and yellow.

The iPhone notch is shrinking

While everyone is accustomed to the notch at this point, it’s nice to see Apple make an effort to make it smaller. As a point of reference, the width of the notch on the iPhone 12 checks in at 34.83mm. The notch on the iPhone 13 will reportedly be 26.88mm. As to how Apple managed to achieve this, Apple engineers moved the location of the earpiece speaker to the bezel right above the notch itself. It remains to be seen if Apple will ever get rid of the notch entirely, but it’s clearly an avenue Apple is exploring.

A photo comparing the design of the iPhone 13 notch relative to the iPhone 12 can be viewed below.

A faster processor and a better display

The iPhone 13 design aside, Apple’s next-gen iPhone has some other improvements worth highlighting. Underneath the hood, the iPhone 13 will feature an A15 processor. And like the A14 on last year’s iPhone 12, it will be manufactured with a 5nm process technology. If history is any indication, the A15 will provide a huge improvement in overall performance. Year after year, Apple impressively hits it out of the park when it comes to delivering performance enhancements and better power efficiency.

The iPhone 13 Pro models will reportedly feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. This feature has been rumored for a long time. With a 120Hz ProMotion display, iPhone 13 users will be able to enjoy more fluid scrolling and improved responsiveness. The display will likely switch dynamically between 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates depending on the use-case scenario. This will be done to preserve battery life as much as possible.

And speaking of the iPhone display, the iPhone 13 will likely feature an Always-On display. This will be similar to what is available on the Apple Watch. Note that the entire won’t be visible. Rather, the display will always show the time, battery life, and incoming notifications.