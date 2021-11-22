New Apple Watch design with flat edges shown in Apple document

Leading up to Apple’s media event in September, rumors were swirling regarding a brand new Apple Watch design. Specifically, there were reports that the Apple Watch Series 7 would feature smaller bezels and a less-rounded form factor. As it turns out, only one of these rumors turned out to be true.

While a more boxy version of the Apple Watch didn’t come to pass, Apple on its latest Apple Watch design did manage to shrink the bezels and create more screen real estate in the process. All told, the Apple Watch Series 7 offers users almost 20% more screen area than its predecessors.

Patents point to a new Apple Watch design

Though the Apple Watch Series 7 didn’t usher in a radical new Apple Watch form factor, that’s not to say that Apple isn’t open to the idea. On the contrary, a recent patent filing from Apple depicts a complete overhaul of the familiar Apple Watch design.

The patent was brought to light by AppleInsider and was originally filed back in early 2020. As you can see below, the patent illustration imagines an Apple Watch design with much flatter edges. And while it’s true that Apple routinely files patents for features and products that never see the light of day, the fact that we’ve already seen rumors pointing towards a less rounded Apple Watch design makes this worth highlighting.

The patent illustrations can be seen below:

Now if we’re being honest, the odds that Apple would actually reveal what its next-gen Apple Watch design looks like via a patent is slim to none. But as mentioned above, the patent illustration, together with rumors pointing to Apple tinkering with a new form factor, is certainly food for thought.

Apple Watch Series 8 rumors

With the Apple Watch Series 7 not boasting the rumored redesign, it’s only natural for people to assume we’ll see a new design on the Apple Watch Series 8.

A render of what this device could look like can be seen below:

Now is this likely? Well, it’s possible but it’s not looking all too probable. According to some reports, Series 8 will look about the same as Series 7. Indeed, this does make sense. After all, Apple just introduced the Apple Watch Series 7 with slimmer bezels. Knowing Apple, the company will keep this design around for a while before it decides to shake things up more dramatically.

Meanwhile, other Apple Watch Series 8 rumors include better speakers and slightly improved battery life. And while it’s no secret that Apple is exploring ways to perhaps add a blood glucose sensor to the Apple Watch, this is quite a technical hurdle.

If history is any indication, Apple will introduce the Apple Watch Series 8 at a special media event in September.