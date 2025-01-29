Microsoft Windows 11 is getting a feature like iPhone Mirroring

After introducing a side panel to the Start menu on Windows 11 last year that allowed Android users to check some of their phone’s features and status, Microsoft is now testing the same level of integration with iPhone devices and Windows 11 PCs. This feature, which is similar to iPhone Mirroring, will make the Windows 11-iPhone experience a little better, even though it’s nowhere near the level of integration available with the iPhone and Mac using Apple’s new iPhone Mirroring functionality.

According to the Microsoft blog, this seamless phone integration from the Start menu is rolling out to Windows Insider iPhone users, and it will be available to all customers in the coming months. Here’s how it works:

To get started, users need to open the Start menu and select the device type (Android or iPhone) from the right-side panel. Following the on-screen instructions, they need to connect their devices to the PC and start accessing their phones from the Start Menu.

With that, connected iPhone users can access their phone features directly from the Start menu. Microsoft says this seamless integration allows iPhone users to enjoy the same benefits as Android users, including viewing the phone’s battery status and connectivity, accessing messages and calls, and keeping track of the latest activities, all integrated into the Start menu.

iPhone users will also be able to share files between their devices and Windows 11 PCs. To begin transferring files, they just have to select the “Send Files” option from the Start menu.

These are the requirements to start testing this new feature:

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 4805 and higher in Beta Channel and 26120.3000 and higher in Dev channel.

and higher in Beta Channel and and higher in Dev channel. Phone Link version 1.24121.30.0 or higher.

or higher. Your PC must be signed in with a Microsoft account and must have Bluetooth LE capability.

Not supported for PCs running Pro Education or Education SKUs.

BGR will let you know once this feature rolls out to all users.