Men and women prefer different iPhone models, study shows

The latest report from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) shows the different iPhone models men and women tend to choose. While the firm says it’s not going to “explore broader gender questions about the motivation behind iPhone choices,” it’s interesting to see a pattern between the iPhone model each gender prefers.

The data shows that men are more likely to buy an iPhone Pro, while women prefer regular models. That said, when asked about the iPhone SE, both genders equally prefer it. Here’s a breakdown of the latest purchases regarding iPhone models:

12% of female customers bought an iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Plus, while 8% of male customers did the same;

Among men who purchased a new iPhone in 2022, 41% opted for an iPhone 13 Pro/Max or iPhone 14 Pro/Max, as opposed to 33% of women;

Regarding owning an older model, 37% of male and female customers own an iPhone 12 or 13 in both base and mini models;

7% of each gender owned an iPhone SE.

While CIRP brings this data, it says the “database does not address ego, technology comfort, selfie habits, or hand-size issues relating to selecting a premium phone. We leave that speculation to the reader…”

That said, while most men surveyed opt for a Pro model, the publication doesn’t specify why this trend or why women preferred the regular models, mainly because we can’t tell if there’s an age difference between gender or social class.

Since the processor and, at least, selfie capabilities are pretty much the same; it’s a question of whether the customer sees value in spending $999+ for a smartphone. Apple also ensures both models share some features, such as Crash Detection, Emergency SOS via Sattelite, Action Mode, and Portrait Mode.

With that in mind, it’s also worth noting that the iPhone 14 Plus offers a bigger size for a better price, which could also be a reason for the popularity of regular models as well. The full report is behind a paywall, but it’s interesting enough to see the survey trends CIRP delivers almost every week.