Massive global Windows PC failure is crippling thousands of businesses

By
Published Jul 19th, 2024 7:29AM EDT
Windows 11 BSOD
Image: MSI / Microsoft

The Blue Screen of Death is impacting thousands of Windows machines today, as a faulty update from cybersecurity provider CrowdStrike is forcing those machines into a recovery boot loop, so they can’t start properly.

As reported by The Verge, the issue first affected Australian banks, airlines, and TV broadcasters, but it spread to Europe as the business day started. Among the companies affected, Ryanair had issues with a “third-party IT” impacting flight departures, the FAA is assisting American airlines due to communication issues, Berlin airport is also having difficulties, and so on.

On X, CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said the company was aware of this issue: “CrowdStrike is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts. Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. This is not a security incident or cyberattack.”

Even though the issue seems to have been identified and a fix has been deployed, it seems IT admins will have a busy day. According to The Verge, the “root cause appears to be an update to the kernel level driver that CrowdStrike uses to secure Windows machine.” While CrowdStrike has reverted the faulty update, it doesn’t appear to help machines that are already presenting the Blue Screen of Death.

A Reddit thread mixes possible solutions and workarounds with a lot of humor, as IT admins are already considering this issue a historical day, and fixing this boot loop isn’t that simple.

That said, if you work on a Mac or Linux machine, you might get double the work this Friday, as you’re not affected by this outage.

BGR will continue to follow up on this issue, and we’ll update the article if we learn more.

This article talks about:

José Adorno

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

