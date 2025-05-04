Crows are so smart, they can actually do geometry

Crows have long been known for their clever tricks, but new research shows they may be even smarter than we thought. Scientists have discovered that crows can recognize geometric patterns—a skill once believed to be unique to humans.

A study led by Andreas Nieder at the University of Tübingen in Germany tested two carrion crows to see if they could spot shapes that didn’t fit in. Using a computer game, the birds were shown six shapes at a time and had to peck the one that looked different.

At first, they practiced with obvious differences—like a flower among moons. But soon, the test became much harder, challenging the crows to pick out subtle variations in squares, parallelograms, and irregular quadrilaterals. Despite the difficulty, the crows succeeded, proving these scavengers are actually quite smart.

They consistently identified shapes that were just slightly off, detecting differences based on right angles, parallel lines, and symmetry. Their performance impressed researchers, especially because similar tests with baboons—animals more closely related to humans—had failed. Once again, the evidence proves that crows are smart and their reputation is well-earned.

The implications are exciting. If crows can recognize geometric regularity, it suggests that advanced mathematical thinking might be more widespread in the animal kingdom than previously believed. Until now, researchers mainly focused on animals’ counting or problem-solving skills, leaving abilities like geometric intuition unexplored.

This study opens the door to a new understanding of animal intelligence. Scientists are already planning to test other species to see if they share this hidden talent. We already know that one animal can possibly tell when humans don’t know something, and now that we know crows are so smart, it begs a lot of questions about the rest of the animal kingdom.

Finding out how widespread these skills are could reshape our ideas about how intelligence evolved—and show that math isn’t just a human domain after all.

Nature continues to surprise us with the hidden depths of animal minds. Now, with geometry added to the list of impressive skills that crows have to offer, it’s clear that these animals are smart in ways we’re only beginning to appreciate.