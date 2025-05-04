6 features rumored for the Apple Watch SE 3

Apple is expected to release an all-new Apple Watch SE 3 this year. As this entry-level smartwatch was originally expected to launch in 2024, we already know several rumored features that might arrive with this watch in the second half of 2025.

Based on the previous leaks and the new ones regarding Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3, here’s what you can expect to arrive on this watch.

Larger display

Apple Watch Series 9 on someone’s wrist. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Before Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2, there was already a rumor that the next Apple Watch SE 3 would feature a larger display.

Display analyst Ross Young said in a post on X that Apple is slightly increasing the size of the Apple Watch SE 3 display to 41mm and 45mm. That makes sense, as the current display of the Apple Watch Series 6 is now 42mm and 46mm.

Better processor

Apple Watch SE 3 will likely feature an S10 processor, as Apple is expected to unveil an all-new S11 chip. With a new processor, Apple could add the ability for Siri to access health info without connecting to the cloud, a function available with the Apple Watch Series 9 or newer devices.

Tweaked design

Apple Watch Series 9 on a table. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

Due to the larger display, the Apple Watch SE 3 could look similar to the Apple Watch Series 9. At this moment, it’s unclear if Apple will add Always-On technology to this device. Also, after rumors revealed that Apple was considering adding a plastic finish to this budget device, the company will stick with an aluminum finish.

5G connectivity

Apple is rumored to add a 5G chip to the Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3. With that in mind, the company could add it to the Apple Watch SE 3 as well, as it might want to expand this better connectivity to all of its new watch models.

Health features

The Apple Watch Ultra could be a good alternative, but that’s a different story. Image source: José Adorno for BGR

The Apple Watch SE lacks ECG, sleep apnea detection, and a temperature sensor. As the Apple Watch Series 11 is expected to feature blood pressure monitoring, Apple might be willing to add one of these features to its cheapest watch.

Any of those features would be a huge upgrade for the user base, as they could add better workout insights and improved health-related features.

watchOS 12

Finally, the Apple Watch SE 3 will feature watchOS 12. So far, there are rumors that Apple will add visionOS-like design changes in this new software. However, we have yet to see what else the company has in store for this update.

Apple Watch SE 3 features wrap-up

These are some of the features we expect Apple to add to the Apple Watch SE 3. Keep checking BGR for the latest rumors and leaks on Apple devices.