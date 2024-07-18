Apple’s longest-running series isn’t on TV+, but it just got a new episode

A few years ago, Apple introduced us to The Underdogs, a group that quit their jobs and founded a paper-box startup company. Since then, we’ve seen this group of colleagues unravel the 101 of creating a company, learn how to work from home, and even what to do when their Mac was stolen on the street—all of that with Apple devices and features, of course.

In the latest installment of Cupertino’s ads, the group is now out of the office for “one heck of a business trip” to Thailand to find a new packaging factory for their most significant contract, which wants a million packaging in less than a week.

The ten-minute video highlights several features of Apple’s latest devices and software updates, including iOS 17‘s NameDrop and the ability to split the subject from a background in a photo with a long press. It also spotlights Apple Vision Pro in the Apple at Work environment for the first time ever.

The whole ad shows that you can always take an extra Apple device on a business trip. The company highlights the iPhone, iPad, Mac, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, and Apple Vision Pro (the latter used at home) as fundamental parts of getting the job done.

At the end of the video, the company highlights the guests of its latest ad. However, they are not who you’re thinking of, but the Mac, the iPhone, the iPad, Apple Vision Pro, and the many features that can help you while working, such as Group FaceTime calls, drag-and-drop, the Translate app, Live Voicemail, Object Capture, and even AirDrop.

As always, The Underdogs videos are full of joy, and they really make us think that the Apple ecosystem is unbeatable. While I’m also very much tied to Apple devices, I know all these features and devices don’t work as seamlessly as the ad suggests. However, if every little corner used the company’s products, maybe that could bring the experience we’ve seen in these ads.

That said, I can’t wait to see how The Underdogs will use Apple Intelligence for next year’s video.