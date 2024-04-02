Major iOS 18 design leak shows visionOS-inspired UI changes coming to iPhone

iOS 18 is expected to be an “ambitious and compelling” update, according to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman. While we heard about some details regarding this new operating system, including a big push into AI, MacRumors has received a screenshot that might reveal a big design change coming with iOS 18 with visionOS-like inspiration.

According to the publication, an anonymous source sent them a screenshot of the new Camera app. Although the appearance is very similar, it has a visionOS-like inspired theme.

What made MacRumors publish this possible leak is another report from the Israeli website The Verified that claimed iOS 18 and iPadOS 18 would feature design elements inspired by visionOS. These design elements include a high level of depth translucency with glass-like buttons and reflective edges. The report also said Apple plans to redesign other system menus and built-in apps, such as Safari.

Since tvOS 17.2 already added a translucent navigation bar for the Apple TV app, it’s possible that Apple wants to bring a more consistent design across its different operating systems. Still, this might not happen. If you remember the macOS Big Sur redesign, users thought Apple would add a similar language to iOS with future software updates, but it never happened.

That said, iOS 18 might have a big design change but it might not look like visionOS. In one of his Power On newsletters, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman said Apple would revamp the iPhone Home Screen with iOS 18.

According to the journalist, Cupertino will bring a long-requested feature: The ability for users to rearrange apps and widgets whenever they want.

With that, free spaces will be part of the Home Screen, just like Android users can choose to place an app or widget wherever they want. An immediate benefit of such freedom is enjoying the wallpaper better. You’ll be able to move the apps around it so you can see the best parts of your favorite images.

BGR will keep following the latest rumors about iOS 18, and we’ll let you know once we learn more about its design changes and other features.