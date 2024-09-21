Google TV Freeplay just added 7 new live TV channels, including Bob Ross

A week after Google added 14 new live TV channels to its free ad-supported TV (FAST) service and renamed it Google TV Freeplay, even more channels have joined the service. As spotted by 9to5Google, Freeplay added 7 more live channels this week.

If you own a Google TV, you can find all of these free channels in the “Live” section of the home screen. You can also see live channels from other sources, such as Plex, YouTube TV, Pluto TV, and Tubi, but you’ll need to install their apps on your TV first.

Here are the 7 latest channels that joined the Google TV Freeplay library this week:

The Bob Ross Channel

Comedy Dynamics

Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan

Dazn Ringside

Dazn Women’s Football

Dove Channel

The Hill TV

“Google TV comes with live TV channels at no charge and with no app installation, sign-up or subscription needed,” Google notes on its site. You can also find a full list of available channels on that page, though it isn’t always up-to-date.

My girlfriend is a huge fan of The Bob Ross Channel on Pluto TV, so having it available right on the home screen of our TV is a nice upgrade. The issue is going to be convincing her to change the channel to something less serene in the weeks and months to come.

While the Freeplay library still lags behind the likes of Pluto TV or Tubi, it is clear that Google is putting significant effort into competing with the major players in the FAST world. In the last two weeks alone, the library has grown from 136 to 157 channels.