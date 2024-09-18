Tubi free movies: 21 movies you can watch for free in October

If you’re trying to cut down on streaming service expenses, one of the easiest ways to replace them is with free streamers like Tubi. Every month, Tubi refreshes its lineup of free, on-demand movies, some of which were in theaters not long ago.

Dozens of movies are streaming for free on Tubi in October, but below, we have narrowed down the list to 21 of the best movies we could find. Whether you’re in the mood for a comedy, drama, thriller, or something to watch with the kids, we’ve got you covered. If you want to stream free movies, visit TubiTV.com on a browser or download the Tubi app.

Tubi movies coming in October 2024

Bill & Ted Face the Music

While it might not quite reach the comedic heights of its 1989 and 1991 predecessors, Bill & Ted Face the Music is a fun revival that gives Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves a chance to return to a brand of goofy comedy that both had long since left behind.

The movie revolves around Bill and Ted failing to write a song to unite the world. As a result, time and space are collapsing. Now they’re in a race against time to save the universe alongside their daughters, Theadora (Samara Weaving) and Wilhelmina (Brigette Lundy-Paine), and a cast that includes Kristen Schaal, Anthony Carrigan, and Holland Taylor.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Fighting With My Family

If you watch just one movie on Tubi this month, make it Stephen Merchant’s underrated sports drama Fighting with My Family. Based on the true story of English pro wrestler Paige, the movie stars Florence Pugh as Saraya “Paige” Bevis as she ascends to the WWE while her brother Zak “Zodiac Knight” Bevis (Jack Lowden) fails to find the same success.

Grindhouse: Death Proof

Perhaps Quentin Tarantino’s least-watched movie, Death Proof was originally released as half of the Grindhouse double feature alongside Robert Rodriguez’s Planet Terror. Death Proof follows Mike McKay (Kurt Russell), a stuntman who stalks and murders young women with his “death proof” car. But one day, he messes with the wrong group of women.

Here are 18 more movies we’re excited to watch for free on Tubi in October:

12 Monkeys

Ad Astra

American History X

Anger Management (2003)

Casino

Dirty Grandpa

The Evil Dead (1983)

Godzilla

The Green Mile

Hellboy (2004)

House Of Gucci

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

The Imitation Game

Rookie Of The Year

The Shawshank Redemption

Step Brothers

Stuber

Wrath of Man

Those are the highlights for the month of October. Be sure to check back with us in November when Tubi adds even more classic movies to its free streaming library. If you’re looking for even more free movies, check out the full list of additions for October.