macOS Sonoma 14.2 RC 2 now available to developers

A day after seeding the Release Candidate version of macOS 14.2, Apple is now making available RC 2 to developers. At this moment, it’s unclear what’s changing with this build, but Cupertino might have found something that needed a quick fix.

That said, although macOS Sonoma still lacks a few features, version 14.2 is finally adding a few of them, such as:

Sticker reactions: React to a message with any Live Sticker, Memoji, or Animoji through the Sticker drawer or directly through the Tapback menu.

Edit playlists: There’s a new edit button for playlists to add custom covers (an iOS 17.1 feature) and a description with macOS 14.2 beta.

iMessage Contact Key Verification: Contact key verification allows you to manually verify who you are messaging with by comparing contact verification codes in person or over the phone. Conversations with people who have contact key verification turned on also receive automatic advanced protections to help prevent even very sophisticated attackers from impersonating anyone in a conversation.

PDF Enhanced Autofill: Populate information such as names and addresses on forms even faster, as powerful on-device language models identify fillable fields and enable AutoFill.

Multiple timers: Run several timers on Mac simultaneously, perfect for when you’re cooking and need to keep track of different steps and dishes.

During most of macOS 14.2 beta, Apple offered the ability to check collaborative playlists on Apple Music, but with iOS 17.2 beta 4, the company removed this feature. It’s unclear if this function is available with beta 5 or not.

macOS 14.2 beta still lacks some other features that were delayed from the first Sonoma release, such as:

PDF intelligent form detection: Fillable documents and forms can now be automatically identified across the system, like in Files, Mail, or scanned documents.

With the macOS 14.2 beta cycle almost ending, we’ll let you know if Apple might add anything new in upcoming builds. Yesterday, Apple seeded the RC versions of iOS 17.2, iPadOS 17.2, watchOS 10.2, and tvOS 17.2.