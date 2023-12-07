One of the delayed macOS Sonoma features users expected the most was support for multiple timers on the Mac. Fortunately, with macOS 14.2, this feature will become available to all users once this operating system update is finally seeded.

In the release notes, Apple explains all the Clock app changes related to multiple timers support. Here they are:

﻿﻿Multiple timers let you run several timers simultaneously and create a name for each timer

﻿﻿Timer presets help you quickly start a timer with a range of preset options

Recents makes it easy to restart your recently used timers

That said, I updated my MacBook Pro M1 Pro to the Release Candidate version of macOS 14.2, and the first thing I tried was: “Hey Siri, set a three-minute timer.” “Hey Siri, set another two-minute timer.” The personal assistant, then, replied: “Do you want to replace your current timer?”

Wait a minute. What about multiple-timer support? I re-read the Release Notes for macOS 14.2 and got the catch: You can run several timers simultaneously if you open the Clock app and select them. Even if you name your timer for Siri, the personal assistant doesn’t understand.

I won’t even bother saying it’s 2023 and other personal assistants can do so much more, but I’m honestly disappointed that a feature you’d usually prefer to ask Siri instead of manually selecting it is not available.

Here’s how to >manually< select multiple timers on macOS Sonoma

With macOS Sonoma 14.2 update, follow these steps:

Open the Clock app

Go to the Timers bar

Start a timer and then tap on the + icon in the right upper corner

Select a custom timer, preset, or another you recently used

And that’s it. Now, you can use multiple timers with your Mac. I hope Apple won’t take long to upgrade this function by making Siri understand more than a timer.

BGR will let you know once macOS 14.2 is available, including all the new features with this operating system update.