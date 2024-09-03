Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iPhone 16 iOS 18 Apple One AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Turn off Dolby Atmos Reset AirPods
Home Tech Computers

MacBook’s best feature has been forgotten by its users

By
Published Sep 3rd, 2024 8:56AM EDT
The MagSafe port is MacBook's best feature
Image: José Adorno for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

Apple revamped its MacBook lineup, starting with the M1 Pro MacBook Pro and the M2 MacBook Air. With an industrial design, more ports, a beautiful keyboard, a fast chip, incredible battery life, and a proper 1080p FaceTime camera, these laptops offered everything users had been begging for.

After all, before these releases, Apple relied on Intel chips with poor performance and overheating issues, and the company’s design was also a terrible choice: The butterfly keyboard was too fragile, the front-facing camera was bad, and Apple only offered USB-C ports.

In 2021, Apple showed it was listening to customers and revealed the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro. At the time, the best feature was the updated MagSafe cable. As someone who had destroyed a 16-inch MacBook Pro after stumbling on the cable, I couldn’t be happier about the MagSafe cable making a comeback.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

However, as the years went by, I forgot about it. One reason was the iPhone’s change from a Lightning port to USB-C. With that, whether traveling or at home, it was easier to have one charger with one cable instead of switching cables to charge a device.

Interestingly, I’m not alone in saying users now forget this MacBook’s best feature. On Threads, user Brandon Lee posted about that.

Post by @thisistechtoday
View on Threads

While many people in his comments said they couldn’t live without the MagSafe cable, several people also don’t use it. I wouldn’t say Apple needs to remove the MagSafe in favor of another USB-C cable. However, the company might have been right about the variety of ports it offers, as several users got used to having everything in the cloud.

As a MacBook Pro user, I find it handy to have extra ports. Despite the SD port, I have never used the HDMI one, and I’m sad to say I also forgot about the MagSafe port. I hope I’ll never stumble on my MacBook’s cable again.

Don’t Miss: When will Apple release new M4 Macs?

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News