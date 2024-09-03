MacBook’s best feature has been forgotten by its users

Apple revamped its MacBook lineup, starting with the M1 Pro MacBook Pro and the M2 MacBook Air. With an industrial design, more ports, a beautiful keyboard, a fast chip, incredible battery life, and a proper 1080p FaceTime camera, these laptops offered everything users had been begging for.

After all, before these releases, Apple relied on Intel chips with poor performance and overheating issues, and the company’s design was also a terrible choice: The butterfly keyboard was too fragile, the front-facing camera was bad, and Apple only offered USB-C ports.

In 2021, Apple showed it was listening to customers and revealed the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pro. At the time, the best feature was the updated MagSafe cable. As someone who had destroyed a 16-inch MacBook Pro after stumbling on the cable, I couldn’t be happier about the MagSafe cable making a comeback.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

However, as the years went by, I forgot about it. One reason was the iPhone’s change from a Lightning port to USB-C. With that, whether traveling or at home, it was easier to have one charger with one cable instead of switching cables to charge a device.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Interestingly, I’m not alone in saying users now forget this MacBook’s best feature. On Threads, user Brandon Lee posted about that.

While many people in his comments said they couldn’t live without the MagSafe cable, several people also don’t use it. I wouldn’t say Apple needs to remove the MagSafe in favor of another USB-C cable. However, the company might have been right about the variety of ports it offers, as several users got used to having everything in the cloud.

As a MacBook Pro user, I find it handy to have extra ports. Despite the SD port, I have never used the HDMI one, and I’m sad to say I also forgot about the MagSafe port. I hope I’ll never stumble on my MacBook’s cable again.