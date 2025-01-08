Lenovo’s rollable display laptop from CES will cost at least $3,500

Almost two years ago, I got to spend a few minutes on what was then a concept device, Lenovo’s laptop with a rollable OLED display that extended from almost 13 inches to 15 inches with a push of a button. The device was a work in progress, and I had no idea whether Lenovo would turn it into an actual product.

But Lenovo seems to have covered a lot of ground in the past two years. The company made a few changes to the rollable display laptop and decided to launch the product commercially.

The ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is the name of the rollable laptop that Lenovo unveiled at CES 2025. The device will be available to buyers later this year, but you’d better prepare for a higher-than-usual price tag. The laptop starts at $3,500, and that’s going to get you a base configuration.

As I explaiend two years ago, you don’t have too many choices for expanding the screen real estate of a laptop when you’re traveling. Nothing has really changed since then.

Sure, the Apple Vision Pro launched since then. That’s another $3,500 computer, one that can offer you a massive display as long as you’re ready to wear it on your face. But the Vision Pro doesn’t run Windows, which might be a requirement for certain professionals looking for a product like the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable. It’s also not quite usable in every public setting.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 rollable laptop. Image source: Lenovo

Lenovo is targeting business travelers with this laptop, people who need more screen real estate to work on the go. Whether you need to work on multiple apps side by side or want a larger screen to go over documents and presentations, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is for you.

The commercial product is slightly larger than the concept I saw. It features a 14-inch display when the screen is rolled down. The display grows to 16.7 inches with the press of a dedicated key or a hand gesture for the camera. According to Lenovo, this gives you almost 50% more screen space.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6: Screen rolled down vs. screen rolled up. Image source: Lenovo

Despite this particular trick, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable is still rather compact. It’s 19.9mm thick and weighs just 1.7kg, which makes it light and portable enough for business travel.

Since this is a Windows laptop launched in 2025, expect it to come with all the AI features that most PCs get. This is an AI PC packing Microsoft’s Copilot+ AI tech and other AI tools. You’ll get features like the Lenovo AI Now smart assistant and Cocretor from Paint.

When it comes to specs, the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable features a 120Hz OLED panel with 400 nits of brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor (Series 2), up to 32GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, Wi-Fi 7 support, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB-C ports, and a fingerprint sensor. The laptop also has a ThinkBook keyboard with ForcePad and a 66Wh battery.

Lenovo ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 rollable laptop. Image source: Lenovo

As for durability, Lenovo’s announcement says the MIL-STD-810H testing is pending. The OLED panel should roll and unroll without issues for 20,000 to 30,000 times. That should cover several years of use, assuming you’re ready to pay at least $3,500 for the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable.

There’s at least one alternative you can consider, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i, which also got a refresh at CES 2025. This laptop features two screens connected by a hinge and starts at $1,849.

You’ll find all of Lenovo’s CES 2025 announcements at this link.