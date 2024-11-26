Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra video spoils the phone’s big design changes

A few days ago, after showing you a series of Galaxy S25 Ultra photos, I told you I wouldn’t be surprised to see more Galaxy S25 images leaked ahead of Samsung’s mid-January Unpacked event. Those images featured purported Galaxy S25 Ultra prototypes with a new design compared to the current Galaxy S24 Ultra.

It turns out we didn’t even have to wait that long. There’s a leaked video floating around that gives us a closer look at the Galaxy S25 Ultra. This time, we have what appears to be a functional unit. Unsurprisingly, the phone in the clip features the same design as the prototypes from last week’s photos.

A Redditor posted a 10-second Galaxy S25 Ultra video that doesn’t show the entire unit. But those 10 seconds are enough to confirm the Galaxy S25 Ultra that so many fans must have wanted.

The phone in the clip at the end of the post has slightly rounded corners at the top, which means it also has rounded corners at the bottom. This was my biggest gripe with the boxy Galaxy S24 Ultra earlier this year. The phone’s rectangular corners made it uncomfortable to hold for long periods.

The rounded corners are a welcome design change, but they’re not the only thing Samsung has modified to improve usability. The Galaxy S25 Ultra will have flat sides, with the frame bending towards the back. Comparatively, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has curved edges.

The new design should shrink the phone’s width by a few millimeters, which might be enough to make it easier to hold. Slightly curving the edges towards the back should further improve usability.

The video also shows us the rear camera module, which features standalone cameras protruding through the back rather than a single camera module. The cameras seem to take inspiration from the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

The clip doesn’t show the bottom of this purported Galaxy S25 Ultra. We don’t get to see the S Pen stylus placement. It’ll be interesting to see whether Samsung tweaked the design of the stylus to account for the curved corners. That is, the top side of the S Pen might be slightly curved, matching the phone’s corner curvature.

As for the screen, it might be turned on, but we don’t get to see how thin the bezels are on account of the black background of what appears to be Reddit running on the phone.

We are probably looking at a leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra device in this clip. It must be the phone’s final design, as Samsung must be getting ready to manufacture it. The leaks are only going to get better at this point, and we’ll probably learn everything about the Galaxy S25 phones well ahead of Unpacked.