New Galaxy S25 Ultra leak confirms design changes that fans will love

With November almost over, Samsung is less than two months away from unveiling the Galaxy S25 series. The event should take place in mid-January, with the phones expected to hit stores two weeks later. The most recent leaks also say Samsung might announce the Galaxy S25 Slim as a surprise reveal during the January Unpacked event.

None of that is official, but considering Samsung’s schedule for the Galaxy S24 phones, it all makes sense. That also means Samsung must be manufacturing the Galaxy S25 phones already, or at least getting ready to start production. Therefore, the Galaxy S25 designs must have been finalized long ago, and the leaks we’re seeing online are almost certainly accurate. Now, we have fresh leaks showing what appear to be dummy Galaxy S25 Ultra units.

Yes, Samsung has finally changed the Galaxy Ultra design. It seems that Samsung made the changes many people have asked for, including ditching the signature Note look that the company has been using for years.

I needed only a few minutes with the Galaxy S24 Ultra this year to realize how annoying the rectangular corners are. They cut right into your hand and it’s so uncomfortable. I expect many owners get used to the design, especially if they get cases that can add some cushioning.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra’s curved frame. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

The Ultra’s stylus is to blame for those rectangular corners, but the Galaxy S25 Ultra will change that. The phone will still feature a built-in S Pen, but it looks like Samsung has found a way to curve the corners. Just look at the images below that leakers posted on X.

If these leaks are accurate, the Galaxy S25 Ultra will feature curved corners and flat sides. The corner curvature is a lot milder than most phones, but it’s a step in the right direction. From the looks of it, the S Pen might also feature a slightly curved top, or the angle of these images is playing tricks on me.

The metal frame getting flatter is also a good decision here. It might reduce the phone’s width and make it easier to hold. Also, the images suggest the edges curve slightly towards the back, which could be another tiny improvement for making the Galaxy S25 Ultra easier to hold.

This is speculation based on photos featuring purported Galaxy S25 Ultra dummy units. But I’ll point out that older leaks did tease the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s redesign. Leakers said the phone would feature rounded corners several weeks ago, and the images above seem to confirm those claims.

Finally, the camera module on the back seems to look more like the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s camera than the Galaxy S24 Ultra. But that has nothing to do with making the Galaxy S25 Ultra easier to hold.

Considering the stage we’re at, I wouldn’t be surprised to see more Galaxy S25 images leak in the coming weeks, as we’re getting closer to Samsung’s launch event. The Galaxy S25 Ultra press renders will inevitably leak, and they should confirm the design changes above before Samsung announces the phones.