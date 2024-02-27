Leak says iOS 18 will be compatible with these 24 iPhone models

Will iOS 18 be compatible with your iPhone? With this software update announcement expected for WWDC 2024, one of the most common questions iPhone users have is whether the next iOS will be compatible with their current devices. While iOS 17 removed support for iPhone 8 and iPhone X devices, it seems all existing iPhone models supported by iOS 17 will be supported by iOS 18.

The leak was shared by an X user who keeps their account private. They usually share build numbers for upcoming iOS updates. MacRumors‘ contributor Aaron Perris was the one who spotted this post before it was deleted.

According to the leaker, iOS 18 will be compatible with all iPhone models that work with iOS 17. Interestingly, with many AI features rumored to be announced for this upcoming operating system, it’s nice that Apple might keep supporting all iPhone models available today.

Image source: José Adorno for BGR

That said, if the rumor is accurate, here are all iPhone models that could be compatible with iOS 18:

iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd gen)

iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (3rd gen)

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus

iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

Interestingly, iPadOS 18 seems that it won’t support iPad 6, iPad 7, or the second-generation iPad Pro. If that’s the case, Apple might plan a few extra features for the iPad operating system.

Since several features are already exclusive to iPads with Apple Silicon processors, this might hint at more functions coming to these iPads, especially with the OLED iPad Pro release just around the corner.

BGR will let you know once we learn more about iOS 18.