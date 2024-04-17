Latest macOS Ventura update has been a nightmare for users with old Macs

It’s been a month since Apple released the latest macOS Ventura update. Since then, many Mac users have complained about this update breaking several features and causing many issues. The reason why you might not have noticed is that you’re currently running macOS Sonoma.

But if you own a 2017 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or the last 12-inch MacBook, you might have noticed that version 13.6.6 has been a nightmare.

Usually, we recommend waiting a few days for users to update to the latest macOS version. Still, complaints have only grown almost a month after macOS Ventura 13.6.6 was released to users. GottaBeMobile listed several complaints from users of Apple’s Community forums.

These issues vary from Touch ID not working, iMessage refusing to load, so the person can’t open messages or reply to them, Bluetooth issues preventing accessories from connecting, Time Machine stopped working, and more.

The worst part about this macOS Ventura update is that some users with newer Macs prefer to use an older macOS version so they don’t lose compatibility with their company’s software or other apps. That said, they’re also facing some of these issues.

Most interestingly, the macOS Sonoma update available alongside macOS 13.6.6, which was 14.4.1, fixed several issues from macOS 14.4, such as an issue when connecting third-party accessories with a monitor, such as a camera, keyboard,r or mouse. In addition, that update fixed an issue with apps that include Java, which would quit unexpectedly and more.

That said, while Apple might have fixed these issues for macOS Sonoma users, the company forgot about its macOS Ventura users.

It’s unclear when Apple is planning a macOS Ventura update, but version 13.6.7 couldn’t come soon enough for so many users.

BGR will let you know once Apple ships this update.