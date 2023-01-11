Kuo: iPhone 15 Pro models to remove all physical buttons for haptic engine

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says iPhone 15 Pro models will feature solid-state buttons with additional Taptic Engines to simulate the feel of physical buttons’ force feedback. This analysis posted on his Twitter account is a follow-up to another post he made on the platform in October.

At the time, Kuo said his latest survey indicated that “the volume button and power button may adopt a solid-state button design” similar to the Home Button available on iPhone 7, 8, and SE models.

Now, the analyst gives certainty that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature no physical buttons. He says that Cirrus Logic is the primary winner for “canceling physical buttons and the change to adopt solid-state buttons on the 2H23 high-end iPhone 15 models.”

As the exclusive supplier of Taptic Engine’s controller IC for solid-state buttons, Cirrus Logic stands to benefit markedly from this new design. If users respond well to this new design, I think it may be adopted in other high-end models of product lines in the future.

Besides Kuo, analyst Jeff Pu and Bloomberg’s journalist Mark Gurman have also reported the removal of the iPhone 15 Pro’s physical buttons.

Alongside these changes, the next flagship iPhones are expected to ditch the stainless steel finish for a more premium titanium offering. In addition, this smartphone will feature the A17 Bionic chip and a new periscope lens.

The iPhone 15 Pro is also expected to switch from a Lightning port to a USB-C one. With all of these changes, rumors now believe this iPhone will be more expensive. At least for regular customers, the good news is that the base-model iPhone 15 will likely be cheaper than the current generation.

Today, The Elec was the latest publication to corroborate a new design to the regular new models saying all iPhone 15 versions will feature a Dynamic Island cutout.