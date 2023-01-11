Apple to apply same display design for all iPhone 15 models

Another day, another publication confirms that all upcoming iPhone 15 models will feature the same display design. After five years of a notch on the screen, The Elec says the Dynamic Island is coming to all new iPhone models launching late this year.

According to the publication, all four iPhone 15 models are expected to feature Dynamic Island. In addition, it says Samsung Display bought “more laser etching equipment used to punch holes in its displays earlier this month from supplier Philoptics.”

To create the Dynamic island, Apple needs to apply two holes on display, one for the front camera and another for the Face ID.

The Elec, which has a good track of Apple leaks, is the latest publication to confirm this new design change. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, display expert Ross Young, and Bloomberg are among the authorities that reported on this new design.

That said, Apple is not planning to bring the ProMotion technology or Always-On display feature to the regular iPhone 15 models, as they will remain exclusive to the most expensive versions.

The publication also says, “Apple is yet to apply under display Face ID technology, which won’t be coming with iPhone 15.” This quote is a direct reference to its Korean counterpart publishing that under display Face ID is coming with the iPhone 16.

Analyst Ross Young also said Apple could bring another design change to the iPhone with the 2024 model by adding a hole-punch display instead of this pill-shape design. That said, it’s unclear what would happen to Dynamic Island, as this is a hardware-software change that won’t likely go away in just a couple of years.

Apart from the Dynamic Island, the regular iPhone 15 will likely get a 48MP main sensor and the A16 Bionic chip. The more expensive version is expected to get a new titanium frame, periscope lens, and the A17 Bionic chip.