If you have this popular gadget, it might electrocute you so stop using it

If you have a voltage tester from Klein Tools, you’ll want to check the model to make sure it’s not one that was recently recalled by the U.S. Product Safety Commission.

The recall was issued on June 9 and stems from a design issue that could lead to people getting electrocuted during regular day-to-day use.

Today's Top Deal

Amazon shoppers are obsessed with TP-Link's Kasa smart plugs — get them for just $6.07 each! List Price: $26.99 Price: $24.29 You Save: $2.70 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission

The USPSC hazard warning reads in part:

The on/off button can remain depressed during the power on or power off cycle, causing the tester to work improperly. Consumers testing electrical sources could fail to be warned of the presence of live voltage if the tester is not properly operating, posing a shock hazard to the users. This recall involves Klein Tools Non-Contact Voltage Testers with model numbers NCVT1 and date codes ending H7. The meters have a yellow body housing with a tinted gray tip and have a black pocket clip/battery cap on the back. The part/model numbers are written on the top of each unit above the brand name KLEIN TOOLS and date codes are printed on the bottom of the unit under the brand name. The product is rated CAT IV and measures voltage up to 1,000 Volts.

Of course, it goes without saying that knowing whether or a voltage tester is in an on or off state is crucial. The following model numbers below were impacted by the recall. Note that the model numbers are listed on the left and the item descriptions are listed on the right.

NCVT1 – Non-Contact Voltage Tester

NCVT1SEN -Non-Contact Voltage Tester with Sensormatic Tag

NCVT1EP -Non-Contact Voltage Tester (Econo. Pack – Bubble Bag)

NCVT1A – Non-Contact Voltage Tester (Asian Packaging)

NCVT1E – Non-Contact Voltage Tester (European Packaging)

69149 – KIT, 3PC, Multimeter Test Kit (Retail Clam Shell)

80018 – KIT, 4PC, Residential Electrical Tool Kit (Poly-Bag & UPC Label)

80023 – KIT, 3PC, Home Inspector Moisture Meter Kit, (Poly-Bag & UPC Label)

MPZ00001 – KIT, 2PC, Pliers + NCVT1 Tester (Clam Shell)

MPZ00052R – KIT, 3PC, Stripper/Cutter + NCVT1 Tester + RT210 GFCI Tester (Retail Clam Shell)

All told, an estimated 1.69 million units were sold by distributors, electrical wholesalers, and hardware stores from January 2020 through March of 2021. Incidentally, approximately 68,000 of that total were sold in Canada.

Consumers who have a model listed above are advised to “immediately stop using the recalled non-contact voltage testers and contact Klein Tools for instructions on receiving a free replacement tool.”

Contact information for the company is below:

Web – If you are a consumer, complete the online Recall Submission Form for immediate processing of your recall request. Once the form is completed, an email will be sent with instructions and a link to print a shipping label. If you are a distributor, visit the Distributor Extranet to complete the Distributor Recall Submission Form. Phone – Call customer service toll-free 800-527-3099 between 7:00 A.M. and 6:00 P.M. CT Monday through Friday. Email – Email us at ncvt1recall@kleintools.com. Be sure to include contact information, postal and email addresses. We will reply to your email within one business day.

Today's Top Deal

AirPods Pro just sold out — now they're back in stock at Amazon's lowest price of 2021! List Price: $249.00 Price: $197.00 You Save: $52.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy Now

Available from Amazon BGR may receive a commission