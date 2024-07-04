It looks like Apple Watch Series 10 won’t be a huge update like the iPhone X

For almost a year, leaks and rumors have built up hype for the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10, which has been called “Apple Watch X” by some people. Rumors about the grandiosity of this watch upgrade started in 2023 when some inaccurate reports expected Apple to replace the Apple Watch Series 9 with an all-new wearable.

Looking back, we know that didn’t happen, but we still expected to see a pretty big update with the Apple Watch Series 10. After all, 2024 marks the tenth anniversary of one of Apple’s most important products to date.

However, two important reports this week revealed that the Apple Watch Series 10 redesign claims were nothing but a dream. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman was very clear in correcting his past predictions:

This year’s third-generation Apple Watch Ultra will have roughly the same look as the original, and the other watch models still resemble the Series 4 launched in 2018.

Although Gurman didn’t reveal whether he still expects Apple to bring a new mechanism for connecting bands, some leaked CADs for the Apple Watch Series 10 indicate that the new model will be fairly similar to the previous versions. Fortunately, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects at least one significant change: Bigger display sizes for this new iteration, with 45mm and 49 mm versions.

Apple Watch Series 10: Purported CAD design. Image source: 91mobiles

Even if you’re disappointed that the Apple Watch Series 10 might not get its iPhone X moment with an all-new design and mechanisms, there might be another reason to upgrade to this new wearable.

According to Mark Gurman and Drake Bennett, Apple has an “enticing road map for 2024, including hypertension and sleep apnea detection for the watch.” For sleep apnea detection, the watch would use sleep and breathing patterns to estimate whether someone has the condition and then direct users to see a physician.

For the blood pressure sensor, Apple will do the rollout in phases. In the first iteration, it will just tell a user if their blood pressure is trending upward and offer a journal for the user to note what he was doing when hypertension occurred. At all times, this function will tell users to talk to a doctor or check their blood pressure with a traditional cuff, Bloomberg report. On the other hand, a future version of the system will have the ability to provide exact numbers and even diagnose related conditions, but it remains “far off.”

Wrap up

Even with a small watchOS 11 update and no big redesign on the horizon, the Apple Watch Series 10 is still expected to get some important upgrades, such as bigger displays, new health sensors, and a better battery to hold the screen increase.

BGR will continue following the latest rumors and reports on this upcoming Apple Watch and will let you know if we discover anything new.