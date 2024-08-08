It looks like Apple is gearing up for a huge iPhone 16 launch in September

Ahead of next month’s release, Apple is increasing iPhone 16 display mass production with Samsung and LG. As reported by ET News, both companies started making iPhone 16 panels in June. Then, the production volume began to expand “significantly” in July.

For 2024, Apple has reportedly ordered 120 million units from the two manufacturers, with 80 million units from Samsung Display and 43 million from LG Display. Unlike other years, it seems both companies don’t have issues producing the new panels, as Apple expects to ship 90 million units this year.

The report says LG Display will benefit from this year’s cycle as it’s expected to increase production by more than 10 million units compared to last year. In 2023, LG had issues with the iPhone 15 panel, so Samsung had the most initial orders.

Despite that, for the 2024 iPhone lineup, display analyst Ross Young believes Apple will offer a pill-shaped cutout on all models (regular and Pros). Following the iPhone 15 release, all iPhone 16 models will also feature the Dynamic Island – although ProMotion and Always-On Display technologies will remain exclusive for the higher-end models.

Interestingly enough, Young says the regular models will maintain 6.1 and 6.7-inch displays, while the Pro models would jump for 6.3 and 6.9-inch screens. A Weibo leaker also corroborated this possibility. This would practically make the bezels disappear from the Pro models. In 2025, the regular iPhone 17 models would follow this display size increase. X leaker Sonny Dickson shared the mockups of these upcoming phones, highlighting their size differences.

In addition, another report expects Apple to decrease the bezel of all iPhone 16 models by using a new Border Reduction Structure technology, which rolls up the internal copper wiring into a compact package. It’s unclear how small it can get since current bezels are 1.55mm for iPhone 15 Pro models, but it seems Apple is focusing on reducing the bottom bezel of all new iPhones. Even Samsung leaker Ice Universe agrees with it. He claims iPhone 16 Pro bezels will be thinner than Samsung Galaxy S24.

In our guide linked below, you can learn everything we expect from the iPhone 16 lineup.