iPhone 16 will reportedly have the smallest bezels we’ve ever seen 

Published Mar 20th, 2024 7:42AM EDT
Dynamic Island animation in use for the Phone app on iPhone 14 Pro.
Image: Apple Inc.

With the iPhone 16 expected to be announced later this year, a new rumor regarding its display shows Apple is committed to bringing an ultra-thin bezel technology so users can take the most out of the screen.

The information comes from Korea’s SisaJournal (via MacRumors). According to the publication, Apple plans to use Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology to minimize the bezel at the bottom of the display, which can be done by rolling up the internal copper wiring into a compact package.

What’s so interesting about this report is that Apple plans to apply this technology to all four models, and not only the Pro versions. Currently, there’s a difference between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro bezels since the Pro versions use low-injection pressure over-molding, which brought the display border size to 1.5mm versus 2.2mm on previous models.

That said, the newest display feature I really wanted to see on this year’s iPhone 16 is actually coming in 2025 only. Yesterday, BGR highlighted that Apple is working on adding a more anti-reflective and scratch-resistant display. This is likely a response to Samsung’s newest screen for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Although it’s a shame that Apple won’t bring this technology to iPhone 16, there’s at least another report that doesn’t make me 100% disappointed at Cupertino’s upcoming release.

Multiple sources believe Apple will increase the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max to 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively. The regular iPhone 16 models will stick with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch options.

With that in mind, if Apple can add ultra-thin bezels while increasing the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro, I’m sure the iPhone will deliver a more immersive experience, which will be great for media consumption, gaming, and more.

Below, you can learn more about the iPhone 16’s latest rumors.

