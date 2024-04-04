iPhone 16 once again rumored to feature ultra-thin bezels

Apple might continue to reduce the bezel of its upcoming iPhone models as the iPhone 16 is once again rumored to feature an ultra-thin bezel design.

According to the Korean publication The Elec, Apple will apply a Border Reduction Structure to its OLED panel to make the bottom bezel thinner. The publication says, “To implement a thin bezel, the circuits under the bezel must be placed more tightly, and some wiring must be bent downward, which increases the technical difficulty.”

At this moment, neither Samsung, LG, nor BOE has secured the iPhone OLED production yield to the level desired by Apple. The Elec expects Samsung and LG to meet Apple’s standards eventually, but BOE might fall behind.

Still, Samsung is expected to feature OLED panels for all iPhone 16 models, LG only for the high-end versions, and BOE for the entry-level models. However, this might change depending on whether these manufacturers can produce ultra-thin bezels for the iPhone 16.

That said, this is not the first time we have heard about iPhone 16 thinner bezels. Another Korean website reported a couple of weeks ago that Apple plans to use this Border Reduction Structure technology.

At that time, the report said Apple plans to apply this technology to all four models, and not only the Pro versions. Currently, there’s a difference between the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro bezels since the Pro versions use low-injection pressure over-molding, which brought the display border size to 1.5mm versus 2.2mm on previous models.

That said, the newest display feature I really wanted to see on this year’s iPhone 16 is actually coming in 2025 only. BGR highlighted that Apple is working on adding a more anti-reflective and scratch-resistant display. This is likely a response to Samsung’s newest screen for the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Although it’s a shame that Apple won’t bring this technology to iPhone 16, there’s at least another report that doesn’t make me 100% disappointed at Cupertino’s upcoming release.

Multiple sources believe Apple will increase the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max to 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch, respectively. The regular iPhone 16 models will stick with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch options.

With that in mind, if Apple can add ultra-thin bezels while increasing the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro, I’m sure the iPhone will deliver a more immersive experience, which will be great for media consumption, gaming, and more.

