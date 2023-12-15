If you have one of these 8 iPhones, you just got faster wireless charging speed

Apple just released iOS 17.2. While this operating system update has some hidden gems, one of the best features available is the expansion of Qi2 wireless charging support to older iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series.

That means if you have an iPhone 13 or newer, you can start wireless charging your device at speeds of up to 15W. Previously, with the first Qi standard, Apple would only let your device charge at up to 7.5W – especially if your charger wasn’t MagSafe compatible.

Now, with the new Qi2 standard, even if the accessory maker doesn’t offer MagSafe compatibility, you’ll still be able to charge your iPhone wirelessly at up to 15W. To do that, you’ll need:

To update your iPhone 13 or 14 to iOS 17.2 (the iPhone 15 already supported this new standard);

To have a Qi2 wireless charger

The best Qi2 accessories for your iPhone are yet to come

Image source: Belkin

Currently, Belkin is one of the only accessory makers already offering a Qi2 accessory. The new Belkin BoostChargePro 3-in-1 charging station offers MagSafe support, which means it can charge wirelessly up to 15W.

The stand comes in black or white, and you can charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods at once. It retails for $149.99, but it’s currently discounted on Amazon. During IFA 2023, some brands have teased their Qi2 accessories, but most of them are yet to be released.

Over the next few weeks until the first quarter of 2024, we’ll likely see a ton of new accessories – with and without MagSafe compatibility – offering up to 15W of wireless charging for the iPhone 13 and newer.

Keep an eye on Belking, Mophie, Anker, Satechi, and so many others to get the perfect Qi2 charger, which might include stands, power banks, car mounts, and whatever other possibilities you might need.