iPhone 17 Slim might be the perfect iPhone

It didn’t take me too long to realize that the iPhone 14 Pro I bought almost two years ago was so good that I felt I didn’t need it. The base iPhone 14 would have been just as good, even though I’d lose on the Dynamic Island design, camera upgrades, and a few other features. The iPhone has gotten so good over the years. It was the first time I didn’t feel like I was losing out not getting an iPhone Pro.

That feeling lingered, and I’m probably going to buy the iPhone 16 Plus in a few weeks, once Apple unveils the iPhone 16 line.

But a new report paints next year’s iPhone 17 Slim as the kind of iPhone “Air” experience I need. It’s an iPhone that’s not as powerful as the iPhone Pros of the same generation, but it’s slightly “cooler” than the base model.

Several reports over the past few months have said that the iPhone 17 Slim will replace the Plus size. But the iPhone 17 Slim should be more compact. It is expected to be smaller than the Plus and the iPhone Pro Max size but larger than the base iPhone 17.

Some other reports speculated the iPhone 17 Slim will be called the iPhone 17 Ultra. This device will rock better hardware than the iPhone 17 Pro Max in a thinner body. Therefore, Apple would charge more for it.

Fast-forward to Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter on Sunday, and we’re back to the idea that the iPhone 17 Slim will not be in line with the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Gurman says Apple is still trying to figure out the fourth iPhone in its lineup. The iPhone mini and the iPhone Plus were not the succcessful devices Apple hoped they’d be. The new trick for the iPhone 17 Slim will seemingly be a “far thinner design.” The reporter says Apple will create “an ‘Air’ version of the iPhone of sorts:”

The sales pitch will probably go like this: If you want something snazzier than a standard iPhone — but don’t really need the performance, screen size, or cameras of a Pro model — you can get something that looks much cooler while still having the specifications of a regular iPhone.

This approach implies Apple will charge more for the iPhone 17 Slim than the base model. But the thinner iPhone would be more affordable than the iPhone 17 Pros.

As someone who has started valuing the size and weight of devices, I’ll say the iPhone 17 Slim sounds exciting. Not to mention that Apple has to develop a slim iPhone before it creates a foldable version.

I’m also comfortable with a smaller screen than the Plus or Pro Max sizes, and I have no issues with not getting the best A-series chip or the newest cameras. Like I said, iPhones are so good that I no longer need the Pro models.

We’re still looking at rumors. While we wait, I’ll get back to choosing an iPhone 16 device to upgrade from the iPhone 14 Pro.