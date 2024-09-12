iPhone 16 supports fast 45W USB-C charging, but Apple kept it a secret

I told you earlier this week that the iPhone 16 has faster wireless charging speeds than wired, but I was wrong. It turns out that all four iPhone 16 models support USB-C wired charging speeds of up to 45W.

That’s a big upgrade over the currently advertised 20W charging speeds, but one Apple chose to keep secret. Then again, all iPhone models since the iPhone 13 have been able to support higher charging speeds than the official 20W speed. They can go up to 30W with a proper charger, though Apple never advertised the higher speeds.

Apple did reveal the big wireless charging upgrade coming to all four iPhone 16 variants. They can reach 50% charge in 30-35 minutes with the new MagSafe charger and a power adapter that supports at least 30W. You get wireless charging speeds of up to 25W, a 10W upgrade over the previous MagSafe top speed. The iPhone 16 also supports Qi2 charging, which tops at 15W.

Apple also says you get the same 50% charge with a “20W adapter or higher paired with USB-C charging cable.” It doesn’t mention top charging speeds for wired charging, however. That might make many people, including yours truly, think the iPhone 16 has faster wireless charging than wired charging.

All the iPhone 16 series has up to 45W wired charging! According to the CQC https://t.co/nlRIvrBib5 pic.twitter.com/8cUnGDsLMI — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) September 12, 2024

However, a leaker obtained regulatory documentation from China showing that all four iPhone 16 models support power adapters that can deliver 3A at 15V for a maximum of 45W of power. That’s the top charging speed for wired chargers.

The same ShrimpApplePro posted screenshots on X showing a purported chat with Apple Support in China that confirms the iPhone 16 has peak wired charging speeds of up to 45W. In typical conditions, the actual charging speed will hover around 38W.

We’re looking at a significant charging speed increase here that some iPhone users will appreciate. It’s not on par with what most Android vendors offer, but the charging speed increase should be noticeable.

As a reminder, the iPhone 16 does not come with a charger in the box. However, to get the fastest charging speeds, you can use any USB-C power adapter that supports speeds of at least 45W. If you own certain MacBook models, you likely have a USB-C adapter that can do the job.

Even with a 35W dual USB-C power adapter that ships with some MacBook Airs, you should get a decent speed bump, as average wired charging speeds might be higher than before.

Previous iPhone models would go up to 30W, but they don’t quite reach it. They’d hover between 25W and 30W, according to some tests we saw over the years. The average charging speed for the iPhone 16 will likely be slightly higher, assuming you have the proper chargers. But the iPhones will not charge at around 45W continuously.

On the other hand, if you’re buying a brand-new charger for your brand-new iPhone 16, you’ll want to invest in one that can support speeds of up to 45W. The same goes for battery packs. Apple only sells 30W and 35W chargers for the iPhone but has alternatives from various accessory makers in stores. Apple’s 70W MacBook Pro power adapter is another option.