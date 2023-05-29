iPhone 15 dummy models show what the new lineup is going to look like

As we’re about four months away from Apple unveiling the iPhone 15 series, we are able to get another impression of what the upcoming flagship iPhones could look like. MacRumors was able to get its hands on the dummy models of the iPhone 15, including another iteration of the Plus model and the new Pro phones.

Just straight ahead, it’s interesting to note that the publication’s iPhone 15 Pro dummies still featured the unified volume button, which will no longer happen, according to the latest rumors. That said, this printed version shows the possible new Apple Watch Ultra-like Action button and that the camera sizes will look about the same after years and years of Apple increasing the modules.

It’s important to note, though, that the iPhone 15 Pro Max will have a slightly bigger camera bump due to the rumored periscope lens, which will bring up to 6x optical zoom for the larger iPhone models.

Image source: MacRumors

Nonetheless, the publication also highlights the new USB-C port. Currently, rumors say the regular models will have a slower USB-C data transfer while the Pro version will get the fastest speeds. In addition, the more expensive phones are expected to get a new titanium frame, which could make them more resistant and yet more premium, although the dummies, of course, are made out of plastic.

That being said, the latest rumors also show that the regular iPhone 15 models will have significant changes, such as a new design with a Dynamic Island cutout and a primary lens of 48MP, which are also impossible to see in these dummy units.

Next week, Apple will unveil iOS 17, which will power the new devices. They are expected to be released in September. Until there, BGR will keep gathering the latest rumors, including a new design, internal specs, price, and public availability.