iPhone 14 Pro to bring back the old battery percentage indicator

A few last-minute iPhone 14 Pro leaks delivered significant information about a few key features coming to the more expensive iPhone 14 variants. It turns out one minor iPhone 14 Pro feature leaked in the process, one that some iPhone users will absolutely love: The return of the old battery percentage indicator.

A leaker with an Apple acquaintance revealed the notch replacement will look like an elongated pill. Previously, we expected a pill-and-hole notch combo. Furthermore, Apple will show privacy indicators inside the pill. In turn, this will free up more space on the left and ride sides of the notch.

As a result, Apple can readjust the status bar elements. And it looks like Apple is going for a traditional status bar look on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That means the battery indicator is getting back its classic look, the one where you see the percentage right next to the battery icon.

As you can see in the concept image above, the cellular signal indicator is going back to the left side. Apple moved it to the right when it introduced the iPhone X design in 2018. The carrier name will stay on the left side, as it is now.

On the right, the location “arrow” indicator will sit next to the battery percentage and battery icon.

The leaker posted these concept images and revealed to MacRumors the design and functionality of the new notch. Moreover, he explained how the always-on display feature works. The person obtained the information from a friend who reportedly works for Apple.

iPhone 14 Pro rumors aside, the battery percentage indicator has been a hot topic recently. Apple is making an interesting change to the indicator in iOS 16, but not everyone is happy with the experience.

You can have the percentage indicator show inside the battery icon if you’re on the latest iOS 16 beta. Presumably, the feature should work on iPhone 14 Pro as well, assuming Apple keeps it. But the current implementation is less than ideal, as Apple has to squeeze the indicator inside a small battery icon.

Regardless of how the iPhone 14 Pro displays battery life, there are other ways to read the battery percentage. You’ll be able to set up Lock Screen widgets in iOS 16 to show the battery. Or you can have a widget on one of the phone’s home screens.

